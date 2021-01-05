IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and $3.08 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Gate.io, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

