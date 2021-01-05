Selfkey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $501,639.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $501,639.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, ABCC, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

