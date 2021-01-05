GET Protocol Price Tops $0.41 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $44,589.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00340195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

