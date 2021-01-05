Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Achieves $143,479.26

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

