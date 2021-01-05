LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,133.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.97 or 0.03207937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.00467763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.01230582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00402049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00174290 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000082 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.