Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,021. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

