Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 72.3% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. 4,178,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,232. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.