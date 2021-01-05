Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,035 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 929,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

