Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

