SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $707,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,007.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 501,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 681,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 290,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after acquiring an additional 288,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,823. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.