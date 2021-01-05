SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s 9th Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $93,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,171,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after buying an additional 714,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after acquiring an additional 599,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. 1,151,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.