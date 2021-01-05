Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.05. 3,759,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

