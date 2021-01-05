Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,655 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.34. 9,597,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,658. The stock has a market cap of $416.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $158.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.