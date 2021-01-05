Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 462,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. 13,096,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $121.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

