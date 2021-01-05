Private Asset Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. 2,549,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.