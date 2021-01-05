Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,222. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $232.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

