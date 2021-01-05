Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,758 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,901. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

