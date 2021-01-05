Zacks: Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $691.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post sales of $691.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $707.40 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,414 shares of company stock worth $19,811,993 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.76. 19,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

