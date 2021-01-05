BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.39 million and $1,236.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

