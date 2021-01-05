Bezop Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,052.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Bezop has a total market cap of $198,727.99 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Bezop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

