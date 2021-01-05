Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $19.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $20.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $256.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.