Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.73 Million

Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report $725.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.70 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $683.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of VMI traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,072. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

