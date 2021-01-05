$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $110.86 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $156.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $483.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $484.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $473.59 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $489.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 21,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.35. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 25.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 503,379 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 94.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

