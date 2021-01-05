Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.01. 30,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,534. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

