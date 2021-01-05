$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.69. 3,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.98 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

