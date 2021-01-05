renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $426.25 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $33,822.45 or 0.99681953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $426.25 million and $7.29 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00213379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00498829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261039 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018101 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,603 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

