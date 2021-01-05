Lethean 1-Day Volume Tops $135.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a market capitalization of $270,027.99 and $135.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00213379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00498829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261039 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTHNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.