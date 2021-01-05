SwissBorg (CHSB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.28 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $263.32 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00343615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025269 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

SwissBorg Token Trading

SwissBorg can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

