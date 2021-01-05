Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,481 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,685% compared to the average volume of 139 call options.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,992. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $981.75 million, a PE ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 50.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SMART Global by 319.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

