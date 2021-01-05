ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 75,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,115. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 476,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

