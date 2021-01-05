DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $765,603.34 and $16,106.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007651 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001501 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

