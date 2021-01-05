Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,798.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $4,798.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00211165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00499555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAVENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.