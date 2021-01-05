Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Tops $51.80 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Fantom has a market cap of $51.80 million and $15.38 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00211165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00499555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018121 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

