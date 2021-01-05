UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $65.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $66.02 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $60.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $256.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.47 billion to $257.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $277.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $272.23 billion to $280.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,260 shares of company stock worth $40,001,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.00. 249,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,874. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.53. The stock has a market cap of $325.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

