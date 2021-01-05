Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of Epizyme stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,432. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Epizyme by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Epizyme by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,768 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 160,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.