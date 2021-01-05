Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AYX traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. 78,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,959. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $512,707.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,618 shares of company stock worth $260,622,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Alteryx by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

