Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post $698.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $725.00 million and the lowest is $677.10 million. The Middleby reported sales of $787.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Middleby by 46.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in The Middleby by 306.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.79. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $149.39.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

