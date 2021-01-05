Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Myriad has a market cap of $4.09 million and $14,044.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,763,687,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

