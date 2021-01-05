QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.99

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 83 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $990.45 million, a PE ratio of 4,789.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.