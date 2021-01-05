Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.74

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 549211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$107.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Foran Mining Co. (FOM.V) (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

