Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.57

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.57 and last traded at C$150.60, with a volume of 134107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$174.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.29. The company has a market cap of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

