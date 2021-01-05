Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) PT at $1.08

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HEXO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,561. The stock has a market cap of $508.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

