Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.14 million to $56.60 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $42.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $227.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.84 million to $243.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.98 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.54.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

