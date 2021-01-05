NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,780.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $1,780.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,255,074 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

