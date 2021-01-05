Meme Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $422.84 or 0.01247486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00264675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038139 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001340 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.