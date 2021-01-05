Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $43.56

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.