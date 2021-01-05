Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 118.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $62.34. 7,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

