Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.25.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 72.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordson by 54.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.46. 6,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,229. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

