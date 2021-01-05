Amino Network (AMIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,078.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $28,658.95 and approximately $60,078.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded up 50.5% against the dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00343092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025127 BTC.

AMIO is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

