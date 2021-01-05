iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.52

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $246.52 and last traded at $246.42, with a volume of 3203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.06.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.